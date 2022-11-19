Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Western omelet with ham, peppers, onions and cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin, juice
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; open billiards; 1 p.m., crown card club; 5 p.m., evening meal, Thanksgiving celebration dinner, turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and pumpkin pie, $5 per meal
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with 365 Hospice; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., origami boxes with Augusta; 500 bid; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pancakes and sausage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., angel craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie; pumpkin pie bake sale; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
BBQ chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, white bread, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; Thanksgiving celebration; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cookie class with Erin; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Plinko
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., crafts with Marty; noon, lunch; open ceramics
Creamy Parmesan pork chop, diced redskin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., chronic disease self-management workshop; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., pot luck feast; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Farkle game
SALTSBURG: No evening meal
TWO LICK: 10 a.m, Thanksgiving celebration with entertainer Phil McCaulley; 11 a.m., covered dish dinner; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
Closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.