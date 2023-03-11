Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., open cards; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, potato soup, ham sliders and s’more bites, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club; toothbrush rugs
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., Irish colcannon and eggs; pick a lucky shamrock from the tree; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., spring craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., movie with popcorn; mad for plaid, wear some!; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day Party; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 11 a.m., District Attorney Manzi discusses scams; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; card crafting with Andrea and Jenny
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., leprechaun bingo; noon, Pi Day lunch, chicken pot pie, coleslaw and pineapple upside-down cake, $3.50
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., iPad fun, memory games; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., diabetes self-management program; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Chili with cheddar cheese, tossed salad with tomato, cornbread, applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day Party; 11 a.m., bingo with Cody from DNA; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons; open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; 11 a.m., planning meeting; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., hunt for the gold
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, turkey scramble, cheesy broccoli, cauliflower and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: St. Patrick’s Day Party; 11 a.m., music with Kenny Burkett; noon, covered dish dinner; 50/50; open ceramics; open tech class
THURSDAY
Taco salad with cheddar, lettuce, tomato and salsa, tortilla chips, corn, pineapple
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Irish coffee; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day Party; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cellphone help (sign up); 11:30 a.m., easy steps to prevent food waste; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., music with Randy; 11 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day Party, wear green; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day bingo; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 9 to 10:30 a.m., broccoli, egg and cheese casserole breakfast, $4; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom, Irish singalong; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Corned beef and cabbage, parsley potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, gelatin with topping
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., shamrock pancakes and sausage breakfast; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., lucky bingo; St. Patrick’s Day Party, bagpipe performance by Terry; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., lucky bingo with ANEW home health; open ceramics