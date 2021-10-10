Aging Services Inc. logo

Aging Services Inc. logo

Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.

You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.

For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.

MONDAY

Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, green beans, white bread and peaches

CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 11 a.m., nutrition topic; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., cards club, open billiards; evening meal: Philly cheese steak pasta, salad, roll and cookie (cost of meal $3.50)

INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge class club

MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., apple cinnamon French toast and bacon; 10 a.m., apple butter prep; 11 a.m., painting; open iPad usage; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch

SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., card club; 11:30 a.m., sit & fit; noon, lunch, pumpkin painting

TWO LICK: open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., popcorn and movie; 11 a.m., Halloween trivia; noon, lunch

TUESDAY

Pineapple glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat bread and fresh fruit

ARMAGH: 11 a.m., dementia friends presentation; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch

CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., do you know your neighbor game; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch

INDIANA: 10 a.m., Alice Paul House “neglect”; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon; American Mahjong; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class; open technology center; 1 p.m., American Mahjong

MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Christmas in October blind auction

SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo

TWO LICK: shopping trip day; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch

WEDNESDAY

Chicken marsala with sauce, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower, wheat bread and mixed fruit

AULTMAN: PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; 11 a.m., fall produce bingo; noon, lunch

CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., make your own spooky shirt

INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., outdoor cornhole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bridge class; open technology center

MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; 10 a.m., apple butter prep; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class

SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., bingo; 5 p.m. evening meal: shepherd’s pie, crescent rolls and carrot cake, cost of meal $3.50

TWO LICK: caramel apple day; 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; open ceramics; 11 a.m., Adagio nutrition health; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch

THURSDAY

Hawaiian pork chop, blended rice pilaf, island blended vegetables, white bread and strawberry shortcake

CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., iPad word game; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch

INDIANA: 10 a.m., trivia; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m.; life after loss support group; 1 p.m., American Mahjong

MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay Young; open iPad usage; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale

SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., out for lunch at Eat & Park

TWO LICK: polka music day; 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure/open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch

FRIDAY

Chef salad with ham, cheddar, egg and tomato, bean soup, dinner roll and peaches

CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., egg, sausage and toast breakfast; 10:30 a.m., iPad games; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch

INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., fall harvest bingo; noon, lunch; open technology center

TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., senior life bingo

Tags