Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, green beans, white bread and peaches
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 11 a.m., nutrition topic; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., cards club, open billiards; evening meal: Philly cheese steak pasta, salad, roll and cookie (cost of meal $3.50)
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge class club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., apple cinnamon French toast and bacon; 10 a.m., apple butter prep; 11 a.m., painting; open iPad usage; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., card club; 11:30 a.m., sit & fit; noon, lunch, pumpkin painting
TWO LICK: open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., popcorn and movie; 11 a.m., Halloween trivia; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Pineapple glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat bread and fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 11 a.m., dementia friends presentation; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., do you know your neighbor game; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Alice Paul House “neglect”; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon; American Mahjong; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class; open technology center; 1 p.m., American Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Christmas in October blind auction
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: shopping trip day; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Chicken marsala with sauce, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower, wheat bread and mixed fruit
AULTMAN: PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; 11 a.m., fall produce bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., make your own spooky shirt
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., outdoor cornhole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bridge class; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; 10 a.m., apple butter prep; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., bingo; 5 p.m. evening meal: shepherd’s pie, crescent rolls and carrot cake, cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: caramel apple day; 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; open ceramics; 11 a.m., Adagio nutrition health; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Hawaiian pork chop, blended rice pilaf, island blended vegetables, white bread and strawberry shortcake
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., iPad word game; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., trivia; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m.; life after loss support group; 1 p.m., American Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay Young; open iPad usage; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., out for lunch at Eat & Park
TWO LICK: polka music day; 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure/open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Chef salad with ham, cheddar, egg and tomato, bean soup, dinner roll and peaches
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., egg, sausage and toast breakfast; 10:30 a.m., iPad games; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., fall harvest bingo; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., senior life bingo