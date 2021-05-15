Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Monday
Maple Dijon salmon, garlic buttered orzo, peas, wheat bread, pineapple and cherries
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., Red, White and Blue Bingo; 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Polymer craft; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., pancakes and sausage breakfast; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m. charades; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., cookie
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn and a movie; 9:30 a.m., nature walk program; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Tuesday
Kielbasa with sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, green beans, two whole grain bread, gelatin
ARMAGH: Closed due to election — center open May 17.
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., punch the drum; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., coffee chat and games; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
MAHONING HILLS: Election day — wear your red, white and blue; 11 a.m. to noon, crafts; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., left, right, center game
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., Indiana County Recovery Center; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 8 to 11 a.m., election day breakfast; 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramic class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Wednesday
BBQ riblet, summer potato and corn chowder, cornbread square, fresh fruit
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., red, white and blue bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., card making with Bonnie
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 11 a.m., music with DJ Randy;11:15 a.m. to noon; first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; word search puzzles; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., tech class
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m. tech class; open ceramic class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Thursday
Roasted sliced turkey, whipped potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., surprise Bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., WALKWORKS, (meet outside front doors at center); 10 a.m., keeping up with the times; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kaye; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m. dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., knitting club; 11 a.m., snap bingo; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit,” 10 to 11 a.m., music; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., woodcarving
Friday
Fiesta chicken salad with cheddar, salsa, mixed greens and tortilla strips, tortilla soup, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., planning meeting; 11 a.m., lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., fresh produce bingo; 11:15 a.m., ANEW blood pressure clinic; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Senior Life bingo