Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; open billiards; 12:30 p.m., planning meeting; 5 p.m., evening meal: roast beef, mashed potatoes, broccoli, roll and pudding, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., spring origami with Augusta; bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., scrambled eggs and bacon; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Olympic practice
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, left, right and center game; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie with popcorn; adult coloring day; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread, peach crisp
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., brown bag auction; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with simple pleasures; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., Olympic practice; 11:30 a.m., healthy plates for diabetes; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., brown bag bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., National Pretzel Day; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 9 to 10:30 a.m., scrambled eggs, ham, home fries and fruit breakfast, $4; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Hot dog on bun, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., yogurt buffet; 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Switzerland Slide Show with Vicki; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., pinochle
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Audubon day, feed the birds with us!; free tech use with WiFi
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, hamburgers, hot dogs, macaroni salad, baked beans and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., guitar lessons; 11 a.m., planning meeting; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
THURSDAY
Chicken cacciatore (tomato sauce, peppers and onion), blended rice, Brussels sprouts, bread stick, apple sauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., coffee and chit chat; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons;
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to noon., healthy steps for older adults; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Vincent with Bill Murray movie; 10 a.m., American mahjong; plant a tree day; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese mahjong; bridge club; 500 bid club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., Alice Paul House self-care; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; out to lunch for Chinese food; noon, lunch at the center will be served; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
BBQ pork ribbette on sandwich roll, creamy coleslaw, green beans, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:15 to 10 a.m., spring quiche and fruit parfait, $4; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; noon lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; open ceramics