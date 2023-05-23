The Pennsylvania Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, a statewide program through the Pa. Department of Agriculture, is designed to provide money for the purchase of nutritious Pennsylvania produce. To receive these vouchers through Indiana County Aging Services Inc., recipients must be 60 years of age by Dec. 31, 2023, a resident of Indiana County and meet the 2023 household income guidelines.
The 2023 household income eligibility is: one person, $26,973; two people, $36,482; three people, $45,991; four people, $55,500; five people, $65,009; six people, $74,518. The program does not include seniors who are living in nursing home facilities, convents and residential facilities where meals are provided.
Each person that qualifies will receive a total of five vouchers at $10 each. Each set will be a total of $50 in vouchers to be used at state-approved farmer’s markets.
Only one set of five vouchers per person.
This year’s farmers’ market vouchers can be picked up at the specified distribution sites or distributed by mail if paperwork is submitted correctly. If you are unable to visit a center on the distribution dates listed, you may pick up the vouchers at your local center only after the distribution date has passed. Vouchers will not be available at the Oak Place Building.
If you are picking up someone else’s checks for them, you must have a completed application or a proxy form. A Power of Attorney must also submit a completed proxy. It must be signed in advance by the person for whom you are picking up vouchers for. Proxies are limited to four. A person may pick up checks for four individuals only. You may obtain proxy forms at your local ASI Social Center.
The ASI Social Center schedule is as follows:
- Two Lick: Monday, June 5, 10 a.m. to noon
- Armagh: Tuesday, June 6, 10 a.m. to noon
- Saltsburg: Tuesday, June 6, 10 a.m. to noon.
- Mahoning: Wednesday, June 7, 10 a.m. to noon
- Chestnut Hills: Thursday, June 8, 10 a.m. to noon.
- Indiana: Friday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Homer City: Thursday, June 15, 10 a.m. to noon
The ICCAP Food Bank schedule is as follows:
- Wednesday, June 21, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
For additional information on the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, call Janis at ASI at (724) 349-4500, ext. 106, or email jwascak@aging servicesinc.com.
