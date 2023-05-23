Aging Services logo-2.jpg
The Pennsylvania Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, a statewide program through the Pa. Department of Agriculture, is designed to provide money for the purchase of nutritious Pennsylvania produce. To receive these vouchers through Indiana County Aging Services Inc., recipients must be 60 years of age by Dec. 31, 2023, a resident of Indiana County and meet the 2023 household income guidelines.

The 2023 household income eligibility is: one person, $26,973; two people, $36,482; three people, $45,991; four people, $55,500; five people, $65,009; six people, $74,518. The program does not include seniors who are living in nursing home facilities, convents and residential facilities where meals are provided.