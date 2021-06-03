The Pennsylvania Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, a statewide program, through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, is designed to provide money for the purchase of nutritious Pennsylvanian produce.
These checks are for eligible people 60 years old or older (or those who will turn 60 by Dec. 31) that meet the Household Income Eligibility Guidelines. The guidelines are as follows: One-person household, income of $23,828, or two-person household, $32,227. Income is total income, including interest, Social Security, wages, etc. You must be a resident of Indiana County to receive FMNP Vouchers through Aging Services Inc.
Applications are being accepted at this time. All FMNP applications and vouchers will be processed either through email or the Postal Service.
Each person that qualifies will receive a total of four vouchers at $6 each. Each set will be a total of $24 in vouchers to be used at state-approved farmers markets (only one set of vouchers per person).
Call Aging Services Inc. at (724) 349-4500 or email jwascak@agingservi cesinc.com for more information or to request an application to be sent to you the via the mail.
Completed applications can be mailed to: Aging Services Inc., P.O., Box 519, Indiana, PA 15701, attention Janis Wascak.
The SFMNP does not include seniors who are living in nursing home facilities, convents and residential facilities where meals are provided.