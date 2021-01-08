Seniors for Safe Driving will sponsor a mature driver improvement course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15, and from noon to 4 p.m. on March 29, all at Summit Church in White Township. The course, approved by the state Department Transportation Department, is designed for drivers 55 and older. A standard course for first-time participants and a refresher course for repeat participants will be offered.
Those completing the course are entitled to a 5 percent discount on auto insurance for three years, as mandated by state law.
To register, visit www.seniorsforsafedriving.com or call (800) 559-4880 or (724) 283-8845.