United High School’s Seniors of the Month for September are Grace Blankenbicker and Kylee Rodkey. This commendation is based on grades, as well as teachers’ votes.
Blankenbicker is the daughter of Vicki and Travis Blankenbicker, of New Florence. She plans to attend Penn Highlands and hopes to become a math teacher. Blankenbicker participates in Bible Club and is public relations officer; Drama Club; National Honors Society (NHS); marching band as commanding officer; and Tri-M. She is also a member of the Civil Air Patrol as the Alpha Flight commander.
“She is a strong leader,” said Mr. Luke Hamilton, United band director. Blankenbicker helps with anything that needs to be done, and she makes sure that it is done well and correctly, he said. According to Hamilton, Blankenbicker is an empathetic and kind person. Overwhelmed by this honor, Blankenbicker is trying to make the best of an unconventional senior year. “Just be the light. People are so negative, but I could be the light and inspire people to be kind,” she said.
Rodkey is the daughter of Jess and Matt Rodkey, of Vintondale. She plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to become a guidance counselor. Rodkey is involved in activities such as Future Business Leaders of America, NHS, Quiz Bowl, Summit Youth and Young Life. Rodkey is also the president of both Student Council and the Senior Class of 2021.
“She works hard, is meticulous about her work and strives for perfection. She is naturally kind and caring,” said Mrs. Molly Flanagan, United’s Student Council advisor. Rodkey believes that she has earned this accomplishment because she works hard.
o o o
By KYLEE RODKEY
There are various forms of recognition available to United students. One of the most well-known is Senior of the Month. Each month, two seniors are chosen. Mrs. Janie Short, United High School guidance counselor, and the rest of the faculty are responsible for the selections. For the month of October, Maizee Fry and Joseph Means were chosen.
Both students have attended the United School District since kindergarten.
Fry is the daughter of Jim and Clancy Fry, of New Florence. Fry’s name is frequently associated with athletic excellence at United. Fry is a member of the track and field team, where she has already earned herself three state medals in the field events of shot put and discus, along with multiple District 6 championship medals. Fry is also a captain of the girls’ varsity basketball team, where she was voted as The Indiana Gazette’s Co-Player of the Year last season alongside Penns Manor’s Megan Dumm.
She fulfilled a lifelong-goal of hers by scoring 1,000 points last season as well. Fry is a captain of the varsity volleyball team, where she was a Heritage-Conference All-Star. She is the secretary of the Senior Class, treasurer of the SADD Club, and member of both the Student Council and FBLA. Fry is also employed at Dairy Queen.
After graduation, Fry plans to attend a four-year university to study political science and then attend law school. Ultimately, Fry hopes to become a district attorney.
“Maizee works very both in the classroom and in her athletics,” said Mr. David Conrad, biology teacher. “She has a great attitude and work ethic.”
Means is the son of Greta and Kevin Means, of Armagh. He is a member of the boys’ varsity basketball team and has played since elementary school. He also is a member of United’s Drama Club, where he has starred in multiple musicals and plays. He is a member of the show chorus, as well. For the past three years, Means participated in the Christian-based, youth-organization Young Life.
This school year, Means won United’s annual Spirit Week competition with fellow homecoming court member Kylee Rodkey and was crowned homecoming king. Means plans to further his education at a four-year university after graduation.
He feels he was selected for this recognition because of his personality. “School is more about reaching out to other students. It’s not all about just me or just you,” he said.
“I come here every day with a positive mindset, and I try to make both students and my teachers feel better. At the end of the day, we are all human, and we all need someone we can count on — and that’s who I try to be every day.”
His teachers see this as well.
“I think it has to do with his all-around positive attitude,” said Mr. Nathan Bevard, mathematics teacher. “People like to be around him because of that. He is involved in a lot of activities, not just sports or not just the arts. He is friendly, and he gets along with many people.”