Under the guidance of math teacher Greg Kaylor, some members of the class of 2021 have begun a Seniors Supporting Seniors initiative.
Eight years of experience as a volunteer in a nursing home ministry group and with Laurel Faith in Action afforded Kaylor personal contacts and insight to help create and support this endeavor.
With the exceptional group of seniors that we have at Blairsville High School, Kaylor was confident that finding BHS seniors willing to utilize their time and talents in this mission would be easy — and it was.
He initially invited three seniors and encouraged them to take ownership and invite others. After three weeks, they are up to 11 members.
With all the darkness that COVID-19 brought into the world, the need for light was never more apparent, the group said in a news release.
Everyone has been impacted by the virus; however, two groups in particular were disproportionately affected: senior citizens in assisted living centers and seniors in high school. Kaylor wanted to create an opportunity for seniors to enrich and impact the lives of other seniors. Truly, a two-way blessing, he said.
Members of Seniors Supporting Seniors have led several adult exercise classes and birthday serenades.
The serenades were Zoom calls featuring guitar accompaniment or a capella phone calls.
The exercise classes will continue every Tuesday morning while the birthday wishes may be several times a week.
Two new projects in the works include art and “old-school” gaming.
Students and their art teacher, Courtney Scherf, participated in a ZOOM call to learn about the hobbies and interests of residents from Beacon Ridge and formed “pen pals.”
Next, individual personalized drawings will be created by BHS seniors, then sent to their pen pal senior to color and keep. Other students are brushing up on their Yahtzee skills for future interactive gaming sessions. Primarily, the students collaborate with Kaylor during lunch period and study halls.
The “above-and-beyond” efforts of members have been phenomenal, they said in the release.
The exercise leader, Zak Artley, scheduled and conducted a meeting with a physical therapist to formulate a “professional” exercise routine that would be well suited to senior citizens. Harper Wehrer designed and constructed an eye-catching Seniors Supporting Seniors bulletin board to showcase events and encourage participation.
Daniel Kukula brings his guitar to school and plays to accompany Zoom birthday serenades.
A memorable exchange occurred during a recent 87th birthday celebration. The recipient told the students that she had “been in a crabby mood, but the students’ call made her day.” A student responded that “being part of the celebration made her day.” That succinctly epitomized why the group was created!
Principal Michael Leasure, Superintendent Philip Martel and Director of Educational Technology Elizabeth Pernelli have been exceptionally supportive, according to the group.
In addition, Kaylor is thankful for the following partnerships: Debbie Fenner (activities director certified) and Courtney Bollinger (activities assistant and Blairsville graduate) at Beacon Ridge; Amy McLendon, executive director with Laurel Faith in Action; and Melodie LaVan, administrator at Keeper of the Flame.
For more information on this endeavor, contact kaylorgregory@b-ssd.org.