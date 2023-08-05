These sentences were reported Friday in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
President Judge Thomas M. Bianco had three sentences:
• Kerrie L. Crowe, 45, of Hillsdale, placed on probation for one year for a 2023 second-degree misdemeanor case of retal theft.
• Walter L.Henry, 38, of Homer City, was placed of probation for one year for a 2023 misdemeanor count of possession of liquid ammonia.
• John A. Garshnick Jr., 53, of Homer City, was committed to Indiana County Jail for 11½ months to two years less one day, then paroled forthwith, for a third-degree felony count of theft from 2023.
Judge Michael T. Clark also had three sentences:
• Rachael M. Horchak, 38, of Penn Run, was placed on probation for one year for a second-degree misdemeanor court of fleeing from 2023.
• Christopher J. Nowak, 50, of Homer City, was placed on probation for one year for a 2023 second-degree misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
• Robert J. Kuszajewski, 31, of Latrobe, was committed to Indiana County Jail for one month to two years less one day for a 2023 first-degree misdemeanor count of retail theft.
Judge Gina R. Force had one sentence, a year’s probation handed to Joel M. Sanders, 34, of New Castle, for a 2022 second-degree misdemeanor count of unauthorized use.
