Court gavel

A former Indiana resident has pleaded guilty in Indiana County Common Pleas Court to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Domenick Triffanoff, 45, who now lives in North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, was one of 16 individuals charged in February after a joint investigation involving the District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, Indiana and Clymer borough police departments, state police at Troop A, Indiana, the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.