A former Indiana resident has pleaded guilty in Indiana County Common Pleas Court to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Domenick Triffanoff, 45, who now lives in North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, was one of 16 individuals charged in February after a joint investigation involving the District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, Indiana and Clymer borough police departments, state police at Troop A, Indiana, the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.
On Friday, Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark placed Triffanoff on five years’ probation, with the restrictive condition of serving 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Clark also assessed a fine, court costs and restitution from Triffanoff.
District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said that investigation included controlled buys as well as information from members of the community.
Triffanoff was charged by Indiana Borough Police Department and was jailed from Feb. 16 until March 8 when he waived charges before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl and his bond was changed from $30,000 monetary to $30,000 unsecured.
Triffanoff was one of four defendants to face Haberl on drug-related count on March 1:
• Amber Marie Lynn, 33, of Blairsville, who also had addresses in Kittanning and Indiana, remains in Indiana County Jail and faces a pre-trial conference on Sept. 15.
• Brandon Mastarone, 32, of Indiana, posted bond and faces a criminal call on Nov. 3.
No information was available on the current status of Ashley June Weston, 38, of Indiana, who was charged before Haberl with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
Four suspects, Michael Brown, 41, Misti Durante, 38, Melissa Sue Frain, 34, and Frank Douglas Gardner, 38, all from Indiana, faced March 9 preliminary hearings before Haberl but now face federal drug-related charges as announced by the Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney’s office last spring.
One suspect arraigned before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch remains in Indiana County Jail and faces sentencing on Sept. 25 before Clark. Kimberly Anne Caylor, 38, of Creekside, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and recently pleaded guilty.
Another suspect who was serving time in a State Correctional Institution, Darryl Higgins, 39, of Indiana, was sentenced last week to 30 months to five years of additional time in a state prison by Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
Six suspects were still at large when Manzi announced his February sweep. Three eventually were found:
• David Williams, 60, of Indiana and Creekside, also faces federal charges.
• Nicholas Murphy, 31 of Indiana, who was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl, faces a pre-trial conference Sept. 15 in Indiana.
• Randy Bertuzzi, 43, of Clymer, charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, is free on unsecured bond pending a criminal call Oct. 6.
Three remain at large: Lawrence Westbrook, 44, of Josephine, and James Valenti Jr., 45 of Indiana, on cocaine charges, and Raymond Farone, 41, of Pittsburgh, charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl.
