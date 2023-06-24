Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark handed down three sentences Friday:
• Jeremiah A. Collington, 29, of Uniontown, Fayette County, was committed to time served in Indiana County Jail, 60 days, for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver, then placed on probation for four years with the restrictive condition of serving three consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
He also was assessed a fine and costs.
• Michael J. Mitchell Jr., 40, of Indiana, was committed to 6 to 60 months of additional time in a State Correctional Institution, on top of his current sentence in SCI-Pine Grove, for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver.
He also was assessed a fine and costs.
• Harold M. Franks, 41, of Apollo, was committed to a State Correctional Institution for 24 months to five years for a first-degree misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
He already was serving time in SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon County.
He also was assessed a fine and costs.
