Before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force on Friday, Christopher W. Reynolds, 41, of Blairsville, was given two concurrent sentences of 14 months to three years in a State Correctional Institution on third-degree felony theft charges stemming from Christmastime incidents in the Blairsville area.
He also was assessed court costs and fines, as were these defendants who faced Force Friday:
• Bianca M. Hutchinson, 34, of Flinton, Cambria County, was committed to Indiana County Jail for three to 23 months, then paroled forthwith, and placed on probation for one year to run consecutively to parole, for a 2021 felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Sabrina L. Naugle, 36, of Clymer, was placed by Force on concurrent sentences of probation for 18 months, for two counts of receiving stolen property, one accompanied by theft and criminal mischief charges, and one count of retail theft, all from earlier this year.
• Nicholas J. Bruner, 34, of Blairsville, was placed on six months’ probation for a misdemeanor count of indirect criminal contempt.
Also Friday, Larry C. Williams, 43, of Home, was placed by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark on probation for six months with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring, for driving under the influence.
