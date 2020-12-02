The sentencing of a Philadelphia man for a murder at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove has been continued because of a problem with a video link.
It is the latest delay in a case that dates to the Jan. 1, 2019, slaying of Luis Santiago, 32, of LaBelle, Fayette County, apparently following a disagreement with his roommate Dwight Bowen.
Bowen, 44, had been scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 13 by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge William Martin, but that was continued until Tuesday.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. said he did not think it would be a long continuance before the county court administrator sets a new date to sentence Bowen.
He said Tuesday’s continuance came following an issue with getting Bowen into a video link in order to make a plea. Bowen has been at SCI-Greene since Nov. 9, after spending more than a year in the Indiana County Jail.
It also would not be the first use of video in Martin’s courtroom. At least two witnesses were interviewed by Zoom links during Bowen’s trial.
Previously, Bowen had been lodged at SCI-Houtzdale in Clearfield County since Santiago’s death. An autopsy showed Santiago had been strangled.
On Sept. 18, an Indiana County jury found Bowen not guilty of first-degree murder but guilty of third-degree murder. In that case, state guidelines provide for a term of 20 to 40 years in prison.
Bowen had a long list of criminal charges in Philadelphia County, including a 2004 guilty plea to murder charges in a North Philadelphia firebombing that claimed the lives of two toddlers.
Santiago had been in SCI-Pine Grove since July 10, 2018, serving a 2ﾽ-to-10-year sentence out of Berks County for aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.