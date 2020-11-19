A Community Thanksgiving Dinner with the purpose of celebrating gratitude and supporting a group that helps area families in need for the holidays is set for Saturday at the Blairsville Community Center.
The Ten for Them Foundation, a private, nonreligious and nonprofit community service organization founded by Dr. JP Price and Roberto Gonzalez, will host the dinner for the second year.
“We exist to bridge the gap between the ‘comfortable’ segment of society and those in need in our community,” the group says on its website, tenforthem.org. “We are two hands outstretched!”
Price said he and Gonzalez founded the Ten for Them Foundation a few years ago “to continue to grow our ability to outreach to the community on a higher level.”
Organizers said the Thanksgiving dinner, which will be available for takeout only, is made possible by area businesses, community groups, clubs and more, all pulled off without state or federal funding.
“Without the assistance of local organizations, businesses and people, we would not have the resources or ability to pull this off,” Price said.
The dinner takes about 15 volunteers to feed up to 300 people in three hours, Price said. It will take about six hours to set up on Saturday.
Gonzalez, who is smoking the turkey for the dinner, said he expects it will take about seven to eight hours, and his wife, Katey, will spend four to five hours on desserts.
Last year, the group fed more than 250 people.
“Our goal is to exceed this at the 300-meal mark or higher, but this year with the COVID, we anticipate attendance hurdles,” Price said.
While the meal is free, the foundation will collect donations for its Holiday Help Group, which provides assistance in the form of food and gifts to 12 area families in need for Christmas.
The foundation asks those attending the dinner to provide a monetary donation (or Walmart or Amazon gift cards) to the Holiday Help Group, as these types of donations enable the group to “secure the correct toys and food items.”
Donations can also be submitted through the donate link on the website. Organizers say 100 percent of the donated items and funds go toward the program.
Gonzalez said they’ve helped families with the holidays for the last four years, and the effort continues to grow.
“Our goal was to help a family out when we started,” Gonzalez said. “We have moved to trying to help out the whole community as much as possible. The growth and the support has been amazing, and the future of this looks so bright.”
The group focuses on the entire family for the holidays.
“We support the whole family, from baby to adult,” Price said. “This is for the whole unit’s emotional health.”
Meals are available to be picked up at the community center through reservations offered from 3 to 7 p.m. in different time slots.
Originally, those in attendance could enjoy the meal at the center as well, but increasing COVID-19 cases contributed to a change in plans.
“With the new restrictions in place, we decided to move everyone to pickup,” Gonzalez said. “We want to ensure the safety of everyone and still give out a great meal to the community.”
Masks will be required to be worn when picking up meals, and organizers will be constantly sanitizing.
“We want to make sure everyone stays safe, as their health is our number one priority,” Gonzalez said.
There will be one door for entry on the side, and a separate door to exit.
The group worked with a representative from the state Department of Health for input on safety guidelines.
To see remaining available time slots for pickup, visit the website.
This dinner, as well as other upcoming events, such as Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 12, support the holiday group. Events being planned for next year include a First Responders BBQ Family Day in Blairsville and a “No Questions Asked” food giveaway in March.
“We care for everyone in our area and our community who are in need or ‘behind the eight ball,’” Price said.