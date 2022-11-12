THOSE WHO SERVED

World War II veterans, seated, Sam Sonni (Army), of Plumville, left, and Carl W. Trout (Navy and Air Force), of Indiana, were among the guests Friday at the annual Veterans Day recognition program and breakfast sponsored by B.P.O Elks Indiana Lodge No. 931. Elks leaders, standing, Exalted Ruler Robert McClelland, left, and Past Exalted Ruler Bob King welcomed veterans of all wars and peacetime for the event.

 CHAUNCEY ROSS/Gazette

