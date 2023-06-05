Four defendants each were placed on one year’s probation in a variety of cases before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco on Friday.
Marty R. Foreman, 48, of Burrell Township, also was ordered to pay costs, a fine and restitution for a third-degree felony count of retail theft from 2022.
Brooke M. Hibbard, 30, of Reynoldsville, Jefferson County, was ordered to pay fines and costs in concurrent sentences for two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance from 2022.
Robin E. Carr, 57, of Derry, and Jesse R. Marsh, 31, of Blairsville, each were ordered to pay costs and fines for separate misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia from earlier this year.
Before Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, Jacqueline E. McCullough, 37, of Indiana, was placed on a year’s probation and assessed costs, a fine and restitution for a misdemeanor count of knowingly possessing ephedrine, a substance considered a precursor to methamphetamine, from a case brought to court earlier this year.
Also before Clark, Kathy L. Curry, 65, of White Township, was placed on probation for six months and assessed costs and a fine for a first-degree misdemeanor count of retail theft.
Before Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force, two more sentences of a year’s probation apiece were handed out.
One was given to Keith C. Buccieri, 39, who presently is in the State Correctional Institution-Fayette in LaBelle, for a second-degree misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from 2020.
The other was given to David M. Deitman Jr., 35, of Tyrone, for a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and a summary count of driving under suspension.
Both also were assessed fines and costs.
