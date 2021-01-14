An ongoing sewer problem along East Pike apparently has been resolved.
At the end of Wednesday’s White Township board of supervisors meeting, township Manager Milt Lady said “it was a backfeed from a plug in the line that went through a cross connection and entered a private storm sewer line that ran parallel to East Pike road.”
“We were able to locate it (and) place dye in it,” Lady went on. “We’re relieved that source has been identified.”
The source is reported to be a line that linked up with several private properties, and had been a problem for “umpteen years,” Lady said.
The problem sent a sewage runoff into a former laundromat building on East Pike and prompted intervention from state agencies, including the Department of Environmental Protection.
“We’re working with the private property owner to relieve that situation,” the township manager said. “DEP is satisfied with what we found and our approach to repairs.”
Supervisor Gail McCauley said it was proof the problem on East Pike was not ignored by the township.
“We had nothing to do with creating the problem, but we were able to solve it,” McCauley said.
Meanwhile, Lady said DEP has approved 60 equivalent dwelling units as part of a corrective plan for new taps in the township.