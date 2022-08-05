Sewer line work may hamper traffic Tuesday along Indian Springs Road (state Route 4422) east of the juncture with Rustic Lodge Road, near the Timber Springs residential community in White Township.
“There was a collapse in our sanitary sewer line, the old terracotta pipe,” said township manager Chris Anderson in a July 27 supervisors meeting. “The repairs are about 15 feet deep, which complicates it. There’s always a risk for safety when you get that deep. (It requires) specialized equipment.”
Anderson said the project is an “emergency repair” and that township road/sewer crews have been bypass pumping 24/7 to eliminate backups.
“Once we start the repair, we’re going to have to finish,” Anderson said. “We’re going to have Indian Springs Road down to one lane, so use caution driving down there.”
A township news release Thursday said the work will be performed on land north of the road and will not involve excavation of the road or shoulder.
However, the news release said heavy equipment in use for the project will periodically occupy a short stretch of the westbound lane (where traffic approaches Rustic Lodge Road).
The work will begin at 7 a.m. and continue until an expected early evening completion. However, poor weather may delay or extend the project.
The township said the road will not be closed, but White Township’s emergency project contractor will flag eastbound and westbound traffic through the eastbound lane in the work zone and at the Rustic Lodge Road intersection.
At times, the traffic signal may be set on flash mode.
The township contracted with Risinger Landscaping Supplies and Excavating, of Indiana, to replace the roughly 20-foot section of pipe, according to township spokesperson Chauncey Ross.
Risinger was one of three companies that submitted bids for the project, including Shadco LLC, of Home, and Ray Winters and Sons, of Indiana. Anderson said the township chose Risinger because its $38,000 bid was the lowest of the three.
Township officials are asking motorists to allow extra time for travel between Wayne Avenue and Oakland Avenue, to be aware of the work crew, to follow flaggers’ instructions and to be patient during brief delays.