Stock photo of the White Township sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Sewer line work may hamper traffic Tuesday along Indian Springs Road (state Route 4422) east of the juncture with Rustic Lodge Road, near the Timber Springs residential community in White Township.

“There was a collapse in our sanitary sewer line, the old terracotta pipe,” said township manager Chris Anderson in a July 27 supervisors meeting. “The repairs are about 15 feet deep, which complicates it. There’s always a risk for safety when you get that deep. (It requires) specialized equipment.”