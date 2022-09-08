Sewer line repair work along Indian Springs Road will affect traffic flow today near the Timbersprings development and Rustic Lodge Road in White Township.
The work will take place at a sewer line along the north edge of Indian Springs Road. Equipment for the project will occupy the road’s westbound lane.
The road will not be closed.
Work will begin at 7 a.m. today, but poor weather may delay or extend the project.
White Township contracted with Snyder Environmental Services, of Kearneyville, W.Va., to rehabilitate a 470-foot section of original, aging sewer pipe using trenchless technology in the form of a PVC fold and form liner system, sometimes called slip-lining.
SES will insert a heated, flexible length of PVC pipe through a manhole, mechanically pull it to a second manhole, then inflate the PVC and cool it to form-fit the interior of the failing 15-inch diameter pipe. No excavation will be required.
SES will be responsible for controlling eastbound and westbound traffic through the eastbound lane in the work zone and at the Rustic Lodge Road intersection.