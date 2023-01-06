BLACK LICK — The annual organization of elected officials took a different path Tuesday for the Burrell Township board of supervisors.
With the seat vacated in December by Chairman Larry Henry still unfilled, supervisors Dan Shacreaw and John Shields traded motions and seconds, and agreed on each appointment and policy on the six-page agenda.
Shacreaw was named the new chairman and chief executive officer; Shields succeeds Shacreaw as vice chairman; and both named each other as working roadmasters. Mandy Hoover was retained as secretary/treasurer.
Other reappointments affirmed Tuesday:
Solicitor Michael Delaney, Vacancy Board Chairman Floyd Hilty and Township Engineer James Garvin. Bridge engineers Gibson-Thomas Engineers, Latrobe; Ordinance Officer and Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Carnahan; and Auditor Thomas Rennie, CPA, Ligonier.
In addition to the annual agenda, the supervisors accepted a retirement notice from Brenda Pizer, who has served 20 years as township tax collector. They promptly appointed Janine Smith to succeed Pizer upon fulfilling bonding requirements.
The only appointment the supervisors couldn’t make was a replacement for Henry. Tuesday was the first day of the window for applications for the vacancy. The deadline is Jan. 12, and the supervisors plan to interview the candidates Jan. 13.
In other reorganization formalities, Shacreaw and Shields:
• Set the township meeting schedule for 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month and set the public business hours at 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday;
• Retained Berkheimer Associates as the learned-income and local-services tax collector.
• Ratified the lists of officers selected by the Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company including Chief Josh Hutcheson.
• Retained the same schedule of 14 holidays and allocation of 21 personal days for township employees, but delayed a decision on pay increases pending a decision by the township board of auditors on raises for the supervisors themselves.
The supervisors expected to act on pay raises and possibly name a third member to the board at the next regular meeting Jan. 18.