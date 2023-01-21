Governor Shapiro Inauguration

Following his swearing-in as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro delivered his inaugural address Tuesday in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG — To end his first week in office, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced a three-part ethics package for cabinet members and executive branch employees, including a more relaxed gift ban than the last administration.

Shapiro, a Democrat who formally took office on Tuesday, signed an executive order on Friday prohibiting employees under his jurisdiction from accepting or soliciting gifts from lobbyists or special interest groups. But in a change from the Wolf administration, the executive order allows some exceptions, such as awards, T-shirts, occasional meals or beverages, pens, notepads, or mugs.

