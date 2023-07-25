Shapiro in Northern Cambria

On Thursday, Gov. Shapiro visited the Northern Cambria Senior Center, as part of his effort to expand high-speed, affordable internet access to communities across the commonwealth.

NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Gov. Josh Shapiro continued his administration’s campaign to expand broadband access across the commonwealth with a stop last week at the Northern Cambria Senior Center.

Shapiro was joined by Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson as they highlighted plans to use more than $1.16 billion in funding through the federal government’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment or BEAD Program.