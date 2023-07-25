NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Gov. Josh Shapiro continued his administration’s campaign to expand broadband access across the commonwealth with a stop last week at the Northern Cambria Senior Center.
Shapiro was joined by Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson as they highlighted plans to use more than $1.16 billion in funding through the federal government’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment or BEAD Program.
That program in turn is part of President Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative, from which Pennsylvania is getting $1.16 billion to expand broadband infrastructure for communities lacking reliable, affordable, high-speed internet access.
“In our commonwealth, seniors are more likely to not have broadband access than the general population, and a majority of Cambria County residents are underserved when it comes to access to the internet,” Shapiro said. “My administration has secured the funding, assembled a team, and created a plan to change this and to connect students with their teachers, seniors with their doctors, and families and businesses with the resources they need to thrive.”
PBDA is an independent, bipartisan agency created by state law in December 2021. It is in the process of creating a five-year action plan that will expand broadband access across Pennsylvania.
Officials said PBDA worked with Penn State Extension to identify more than 50,000 locations across the Keystone State that lack access to high-speed internet but weren’t included in an initial map issued by the federal government.
The Federal Communications Commission has upheld 32,000 of those locations submitted, making them eligible for federal BEAD funding.
In Cambria County, Shapiro and Carson said, more than 5,700 locations are currently unserved or underserved, and Pennsylvania seniors are 14 percentage points less likely to have broadband compared to other Pennsylvanians.
Across the state, they said, 276,000 households do not have access to the internet while another 52,000 do not have reliable access.
Other speakers at the Northern Cambria event included Dr. M. Veil Griffith, Cambria County Area Agency on Aging administrator, and Dr. Barbara Zaboroski, dean of Library & Special Projects at Penn Highlands Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.