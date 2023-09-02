The Shapiro administration has posted and is seeking comment about a proposed 27-page revised Environmental Justice policy, updating a 20-year-old policy used by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to guide protections for communities deemed most vulnerable to environmental challenges — something deemed to be affecting more areas in west-central Pennsylvania.
“The impacts of climate change aren’t limited to one community or another — they affect rural and urban areas alike, and every Pennsylvanian deserves to be able to let their children play outside without worrying about air quality and drink their tap water without fear of harmful chemicals,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said. “At my direction, (DEP Secretary Jose) Negrin and (DEP) will continue their important work to ensure every community, no matter their location, demographics, or wealth, has equal access to environmental protections.”
Further details are available at links on the dep.pa.gov website.
“Like much of Gov. Shapiro’s actions so far, he is making a big show of ‘doing something’ without really doing anything substantive to make Pennsylvania more competitive, more prosperous, more attractive, healthier, or cleaner,” said Nate Benefield, senior vice president at the Commonwealth Foundation.
A spokesman for EPA said environmental justice areas make up 20 percent of the entire commonwealth, but there are changes and an expanded coverage area in local counties under the proposal to revise the policy.
For instance, areas along U.S. Route 119 between U.S. Route 422 and the Kiskiminetas and Conemaugh rivers (with the exception of Homer City and Blairsville), and also eastward toward the village of Clyde) have been added to a list that previously included parts of Indiana Borough and several northern Indiana County municipalities.
Much of that expanded area is in the 62nd Legislative District represented by Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
“I would encourage people to read this information thoroughly and understand the history, terminology and meaning, then make appropriate comments and suggestions for improvements and changes,” Struzzi said.
Nearby, more areas were added in northern Westmoreland County, in Armstrong County south of Crooked Creek (but not including Leechburg) and around some existing EJ areas in and near Kittanning, and some scattered areas of Clearfield and Cambria counties.
“These differences relate to the fact that multiple environmental effects, health vulnerabilities, and socioeconomic factors were considered in the PennEnviroScreen score,” said Jamar Thrasher, deputy communications director for community outreach.
It drew this comment seeking “economic justice” as well as “environmental justice” from state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana.
“We need to prioritize ways to protect our communities, while also helping them to thrive now and in the future,” said Pittman, who sees expanded “environmental justice” coverage in his 41st Senatorial District. “Ensuring ‘economic justice’ by promoting policies which lead to family sustaining jobs must be of paramount concern.”
Following a public comment period and input from stakeholders from across the Commonwealth, DEP looks to finalize its Environmental Justice Policy in 2024.
