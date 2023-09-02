More environmental justice areas

Areas shaded in blue are existing environmental justice areas as determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Areas shaded in red would be included under a proposed revision in environmental justice standards now being posted for comments.

 Courtesy Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

The Shapiro administration has posted and is seeking comment about a proposed 27-page revised Environmental Justice policy, updating a 20-year-old policy used by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to guide protections for communities deemed most vulnerable to environmental challenges — something deemed to be affecting more areas in west-central Pennsylvania.

“The impacts of climate change aren’t limited to one community or another — they affect rural and urban areas alike, and every Pennsylvanian deserves to be able to let their children play outside without worrying about air quality and drink their tap water without fear of harmful chemicals,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said. “At my direction, (DEP Secretary Jose) Negrin and (DEP) will continue their important work to ensure every community, no matter their location, demographics, or wealth, has equal access to environmental protections.”