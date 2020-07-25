HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro has announced a settlement of consumer fraud allegations against an Indiana-based event ticket resale agency.
Ticket Victory, owned and operated from 2015 to 2018 by Brian Plowcha, repeatedly scammed consumers by offering ticket sales to events and concerts without sending the consumer what they paid for, Shapiro said.
“Ticket Victory’s failure to provide valid tickets to consumers who paid for them resulted in frustration, embarrassment and disappointment for impacted consumers,” Shapiro said in a news release Thursday. “This company put on a show of selling real products to Pennsylvanians, but never delivered. Selling fake tickets online is unethical and illegal, and businesses who engage in these practices will be prosecuted by my office.”
The attorney general said that Plowcha pledged, under terms of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, to give full refunds to all buyers who lost money to Ticket Victory, agreed to accept additional claims for 60 days and promised to pay refunds to additional consumers for tickets that they never received or that were not valid. According to the agreement, Ticket Victory will permanently close and Plowcha will be permanently barred from conducting any online ticket business. The $24,265 recovery for the commonwealth includes $10,765 in consumer restitution, $3,500 in costs and a $10,000 suspended penalty, according to Shapiro’s news release.
Any consumer who purchased a ticket from Ticket Victory and did not receive a valid ticket or a full refund may be entitled to restitution and should file a complaint by Sept. 21 at www.attorneygeneral.gov, or contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection at (800) 441-2555.
The agreement was filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas by Senior Deputy Attorney General Susan Apel.