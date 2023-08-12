Gov. Josh Shapiro has been criss-crossing the commonwealth, holding “ceremonial budget bill signing” ceremonies in various cities, with the most recent being Friday in Reading, Berks County.
As pointed out by the Shapiro administration, the 2023-24 state spending package includes a $567 million increase in Basic Education Funding for Pennsylvania school districts.
The governor said it is the largest increase in such funding in Pennsylvania history.
He also points to a $46.5 million increase to provide universal free breakfast to Pennsylvania’s 1.7 million public school students regardless of income, and free lunch to all 22,000 Pennsylvania students who are eligible for reduced-price lunches through the National School Lunch Program.
“At every step of budget negotiations, I insisted that universal free breakfast was a priority for me and that it must stay on the table, because I know how important it is to our kids,” Shapiro said Friday in Reading. “In my first budget, just six months into my term, we delivered on that promise, with enough funding to provide free breakfast to all 1.7 million public school students in Pennsylvania.”
After a stop earlier in the week in Penn Hills, Allegheny County, the governor’s office released a breakdown of how many students in each of the 67 counties would qualify for free breakfast.
Regionally, that includes 9,244 in Indiana County, 8,878 in Armstrong County, 16,947 in Cambria County, 11,099 in Clearfield County, 4,714 in Jefferson County and 45,766 in Westmoreland County.
Meanwhile, proponents of the scholarship program for students in underperforming schools are not letting the governor forget his line-item veto of the $100 million Pennsylvania Award for Student Success program.
In an email this week, the Commonwealth Foundation said lawmakers need “to know that thousands of students trapped in failing, dangerous schools is unacceptable.”
The foundation said the Pennsylvania Department of Education has a listing of “low-achieving schools” ranking in the lowest 15 percent of its designation as an elementary or secondary school on the basis of state assessment test results.
The 2023-24 list of low-achieving schools include Penns Manor Area Junior-Senior High School and Purchase Line Junior-Senior High School in Indiana County, as well as:
• In Cambria County, Blacklick Valley Junior-Senior High School and four Greater Johnstown School District facilities.
• In Clearfield County, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.
• In Westmoreland County, two Monessen City School District facilities and Valley Junior-Senior High School.
No low-achieving schools are reported in Armstrong County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.