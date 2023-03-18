Pennsylvania Budget

Gov. Josh Shapiro entered the House floor before his first budget address to a joint session of the state legislature March 7 at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.

 Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s nearly $46 billion 2023-24 state budget proposal gets its acid test beginning Monday.

“Three weeks of budget hearings held by the Senate Appropriations Committee will begin next week with appearances by the Department of Revenue, Independent Fiscal Office, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, State Treasurer, Department of Environmental Protection, Auditor General and Office of Attorney General,” Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said in his weekly e-newsletter to 41st District constituents.