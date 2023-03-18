Gov. Josh Shapiro’s nearly $46 billion 2023-24 state budget proposal gets its acid test beginning Monday.
“Three weeks of budget hearings held by the Senate Appropriations Committee will begin next week with appearances by the Department of Revenue, Independent Fiscal Office, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, State Treasurer, Department of Environmental Protection, Auditor General and Office of Attorney General,” Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said in his weekly e-newsletter to 41st District constituents.
Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, now a minority member of the House Appropriations Committee, said that panel will hear from officials with the state Department of Education all day Monday, and then discuss higher education, including state-related universities, community colleges and the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency on Tuesday.
“The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (which includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania) will appear before the committee on Wednesday morning, followed by the Department of Agriculture in the afternoon,” Struzzi said.
PASSHE would get an $11 million, or 2 percent, increase in its 2023-24 appropriation under the budget as proposed earlier this month by Shapiro. In the days ahead of that message, the State System offered ideas for dealing with shortages of engineers and teachers in the commonwealth.
“The State System is seeking $112 million in state funding to produce more graduates in six in-demand, high-growth jobs, including engineering,” according to a March 6 news release issued by PASSHE Director of Media Relations Kevin Hensil. “PASSHE would allocate $3 million to support engineering, $1.5 million to expand the high-cost program and $1.5 million to provide direct financial relief, saving high-need engineering students an average of $5,000 per year.”
A release in late February said educational needs also would be covered in that $112 million request.
“PASSHE’s plan would use $56.5 million to provide direct financial relief to education students, saving each an average of $1,500,” Hensil said in a Feb. 27 release. “High-need students could receive an additional $5,000, for a total of $6,500 per year.”
The Shapiro proposal also raises funding for community college operations, including Westmoreland Community College’s Indiana campus, by 2 percent or $5.1 million.
“The first week of hearings will conclude on Thursday with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources in the morning and the Department of Environmental Protection in the afternoon,” Struzzi told his constituents.
In advance of those hearings, Shapiro spent the first full week after his budget address touting what he calls common-sense proposals to address critical workforce shortages by recruiting and retaining more teachers, cops and nurses in Pennsylvania.
At a series of events in the eastern part of the state, the governor reiterated a commitment to good schools, safe communities, and healthy families.
• A refundable tax credit of up to $2,500 every year for up to three years for anyone who earns a new license or certification in education, nursing or law enforcement, or for anyone who already has a license in those fields and decides to move to Pennsylvania for work.
• A $16.4 million proposal for four new Pennsylvania state trooper cadet classes in 2023-24, to hire and train 384 new troopers and to more well-qualified police officers in communities across the Commonwealth.
• An increase of $567.4 million, or 7.8 percent, for basic education funding, in addition to targeted support to help students learn and grow.
“From investments in childcare and education to workforce development and small business grants, the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus looks forward to working with Gov. Shapiro to continuing investing in Pennsylvania’s future,” Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh, said this week in a newsletter to his 43rd District constituents.
“The hearings will be used to review Gov. Josh Shapiro’s spending plan and ask administration officials about the need for any proposed expenses,” Pittman told his constituents. “From there, a budget that more appropriately reflects the needs of taxpayers can be developed. Regardless of how long it may take to come to an agreement, the final budget will respect taxpayers, protect jobs, and keep Pennsylvania on a prosperous path for future generations.”