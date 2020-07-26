If you’re traveling and make use of Sheetz convenience stores, you will find in many cases you won’t be able to use a check.
“As of Thursday, July 23, 2020, payment with a check is no longer available at most Sheetz store locations,” Sheetz Public Relations Manager Nick Ruffner said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this decision may cause to our customers.”
Two of three Indiana/White Township Sheetz stores still accept checks (Philadelphia Street, Ben Franklin Road), as does one suburban Blairsville location (along U.S. Route 22) and the store in downtown Clymer.
A downtown Blairsville Sheetz no longer accepts checks, nor does the outlet along U.S. Route 119 near Homer City, or the Sheetz near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
“This form of payment will still be available at approximately 50 store locations, including each location which offers high-flow diesel fueling, prioritizing stores that see a high level of check transactions,” Ruffner said.
Stores in and around Pittsburgh do not accept checks.
Also, checks no longer are accepted at all stores in Ohio; all but one in Maryland; all but two in Virginia; all but three in North Carolina; and all but nine in West Virginia.
Other Pennsylvania locations that do accept checks include Beale Street and Bellwood Road in Altoona; Blinker Parkway and North Brady Street in DuBois; Walnut Street and Route 422 in Kittanning; one Johnstown area outlet along Scalp Avenue; and a Ford City outlet along Main Street.
Also, there’s one store apiece serving Mt. Union, Nanty Glo, Portage, Patton, Northern Cambria, Clarion, Brookville, Sidman, Brockway, Coudersport, Port Allegany, Bellefonte, Falls Creek, Cresson, Huntingdon (William Penn Highway), Marietta, Mill Hall, Claysburg, Greencastle, Reedsville, Bethel, Shippensburg and Kane.
A Punxsutawney store also will accept them, but the Sheetz website lists it as being temporarily closed.