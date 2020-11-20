The Sheetz convenience store at 380 Philadelphia St. in Indiana was closed Thursday after the Altoona-based chain was told an employee at that location had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“This employee last worked at this store location early this morning,” Sheetz Public Relations Manager Nick Ruffner said in a news release issued Thursday night. “Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location was immediately closed and is being professionally deep cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before it will reopen. Our gas pumps are also being sanitized and cleaned.”
The store reopened this morning.
The closure does not affect other Sheetz locations, including three other stores in the Indiana area.
“We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines,” Ruffner said. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis."