Altoona-based Sheetz plans to close two of its convenience stores, including one of three in the Indiana-White Township area.
“Sheetz has made the difficult decision to permanently close its stores located along Wayne Avenue in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Pugh Street in State College, Pennsylvania,” Sheetz Public Relations Supervisor Harry Hammel said in a statement late Thursday. “It is expected that these stores will close in late July.”
It bucks a normal trend by Sheetz to open stores, including a recent expansion into Columbus, Ohio, and plans to open stores next year in Dayton, Ohio, and in 2025 in Michigan.
Those particular stores were among a group Sheetz opened that did not offer gasoline, as is normally the case at most of its stores.
The Wayne Avenue location was near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus and about half a mile from the downtown Indiana business district.
“However,” Hammel continued, “all employees at these (Indiana and State College) store locations have been offered employment at other nearby Sheetz locations.”
In the Indiana area, that includes stores along Philadelphia Street in Indiana, Ben Franklin Road South in White Township and in Homer City and Blairsville.
In all, Sheetz operates some 700 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.
“We thank our customers for their years of support and look forward to serving them at our other locations in the area,” Hammel said.
