Sheetz store closing on Wayne Avenue in Indiana

Most Sheetz convenience stores have gasoline pumps, but some were opened that were more like cafes and did not feature gasoline. Sheetz plans to close two such stores, probably late next month, in State College and here along Wayne Avenue in Indiana.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Altoona-based Sheetz plans to close two of its convenience stores, including one of three in the Indiana-White Township area.

“Sheetz has made the difficult decision to permanently close its stores located along Wayne Avenue in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Pugh Street in State College, Pennsylvania,” Sheetz Public Relations Supervisor Harry Hammel said in a statement late Thursday. “It is expected that these stores will close in late July.”