The Shelocta Bicentennial Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Shelocta.
Come and celebrate and learn the history of this little town.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Cloudy with rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 4:47 am
The Shelocta Bicentennial Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Shelocta.
Come and celebrate and learn the history of this little town.
The schedule of events is as follows:
• 10 a.m., opening ceremony
• 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Munhall Community Band (Big Band music)
• 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., Mike Hovanec (Christian music)
• 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Munhall Community Band (jazz)
• 1:45 to 2:30 p.m., Munhall Band (various music)
• 2:30 p.m., cake walk
• 3 p.m., pie-eating contest
• 3:15 to 3:45 p.m., beer stein contest
• 4 to 8 p.m., Buddy Dee and the Hitmen
The stage is located near Fifth Street.
There also will be games, crafters, food vendors and a car show. A commemorative book and T-shirts will be available for sale.
Everyone is welcome.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.