The Mission Committee of the Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church is involved with the Indiana County Community Action Program in many ways, most commonly in housing and staffing the Shelocta Borough/Armstrong Township Food Pantry, which provides food once a month to those in the community with food needs.
The Committee heard that ICCAP had additional needs in the PowerPack program, which provides food to children throughout the county who struggle over the weekends to have enough to eat. Often these students are receiving free or reduced lunches during the school week, but have extensive food needs on the weekends. On Fridays, teachers load the backpacks of the students in the program with food and snacks, which should hold them over through the weekend.