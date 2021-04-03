In March, Indiana County Sheriff’s Office personnel handled 28 prisoner transports, taking up 66 deputy hours, and were involved in courtroom security for 232.5 deputy hours and courthouse facility security for 1,702 deputy hours.
There were four firearm dealer licenses issued as well as 527 firearm permits, 240 civil processes conducted, 44 bench warrants served, five criminal complaints filed and two arrests for driving under the influence.
Deputies handed out 46 traffic and six non-traffic citations, gave 15 traffic warnings, assisted other agencies on five occasions and handled 53 complaints.
Totals of individuals screened were 6,701 at the courthouse, 442 at the Domestic Relations Section and 735 at Children and Youth Services.