The Indiana County Sheriff’s Office said this week that it has gotten multiple phone calls from individuals reporting that they received a phone call from individuals identifying themselves as deputies from the sheriff’s office stating that they had a warrant for their arrest.
“They are then asking for various amounts of money and an account number, which would be used to mark the warrant as paid,” according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. “Please know that this is a scam. At no time would you be contacted and told to pay any money by phone or directly to an individual outside of the courthouse to vacate a warrant.”
The sheriff’s office advised that, if anyone has questions in regard to receiving such a call, to contact a law enforcement agency before providing any information. The sheriff’s office itself can be reached at (724) 465-3930.