Penns Manor art students repainted the Sherman Street baseball field’s dugouts last Tuesday, featuring the school’s nickname, “The Comets,” on the back.
Penns Manor art students spent two days painting the dugout, which will be used by the Penns Manor boys baseball team and Clymer Little League team, according to Clymer Borough manager Sonya Schrenkel.
“I want to give a big ‘thank you’ to the Penns Manor art students,” Schrenkel said. “They did a fabulous job. They had to dodge the rain ... but the group of students did an amazing job, and I think (the dugouts) look beautiful.”
Schrenkel said the project came about when Penns Manor art teacher Bob Paronish reached out to her and proposed that his art students repaint the dugout.
Also Wednesday, the board unanimously approved a motion to close Morris Street, from Third Street to Fourth Street, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, for the Parish Festival, hosted by the Church of the Resurrection.
Under the public participation portion of the meeting, Kenwood Church of the Nazarene pastor Al Nolan, who is also president of the Clymer Ministerium, as well as Clymer Christian Church pastor Bob Sunseri were invited by Schrenkel to discuss a community-wide Vacation Bible School event, Nolan said.
The Vacation Bible School event, which will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 27 through July 1 at Sherman Street Park, is a collaboration among multiple local churches of different denominations. Besides their own churches, Nolan and Sunseri said that some of the churches involved will include Church of the Resurrection, Presbyterian Church, United Methodist Church and Missionary Alliance Church, among others.
The free event, which is open to the community, will feature a number of activities, including Bible lessons, games, refreshments, singing, arts, crafts, mission stories and more. In the case of bad weather, the event will take place at United Methodist Church in Clymer.
Council president Louis Tate said the collaborative Vacation Bible School event was a good opportunity to teach faith to local children.
“Anything to promote a positive impression on the kids,” Tate said, “and some of them don’t, unfortunately, get taught faith or have much religion in their life. So this is a great opportunity for that.”
In other news Wednesday, Schrenkel read the mayor’s report for May, accounting for:
• $0 in parking meter revenue
• $351.71 in state police fines
• $1,208.81 in magistrate and clerk of courts fines
• $108 in parking meter fines
• $900 from Marion Center Borough service
During the police report portion of Wednesday’s meeting, the Clymer Borough Police Department said:
• The borough hosted the 2022 Annual Police Officer Memorial service at Tate Park on May 12
• The borough’s first new police cruiser is currently being outfitted and should be in use by mid-June
• The borough’s second cruiser is ready for pickup at Tri-Star
• The borough received new, updated radios for the police department
• Police made seven arrests in May, at least five of which related to drug offenses
• Police received 93 complaints in May, 70 of which were for traffic stops and 17 for the borough’s grass ordinance
• Police issued 56 traffic citations in May, totaling $6,703 in fines, 18 of which were for breaking speed limits and 14 were for not having a registration and certificate of title
• Police issued four tickets in May for improper parking and meter violations, amounting to $48 in fines.