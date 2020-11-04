A church is sought in the Punxsutawney area to partner as an Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop-off location for the west-central Pennsylvania area.
The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts — filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — and delivers them to children in need around the world.
For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
Volunteers collect these gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16 to 23, when more than 4,000 drop-off locations are open across the country. Because of COVID-19 concerns this year, each location will offer a curbside drop-off option.
For more information or questions, church leaders may contact Karla Sunderlin, area coordinator, via email at ksunderlin@hotmail.com or phone at (814) 496-4456 as soon as possible with the ministry’s deadline fast approaching.
If a drop-off cannot be found in the Punxsutawney area, shoeboxes will have to be taken to the next closest location in Indiana, Purchase Line, DuBois or Curwensville.
Also, those who wish to build an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift online can choose from a list of items and adding a personal note of encouragement and photo.
Operation Christmas Child will pack your shoebox for a suggested donation of $25. Shoeboxes built online also help ensure the ministry has a continued presence in hard-to-reach places.
The world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, Operation Christmas Child, uses gift-filled shoeboxes to show God’s love to children affected by war, poverty, disaster, famine and disease. To pack a shoebox online, visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/build online/.
You can create an online goal page through Build a Shoebox online, upload an image or logo, write an encouraging message and decide how many shoeboxes you want others to pack. Operation Christmas Child will send you a unique link for your goal page so you can share it by email or on social media.
Then, you can watch your goal tracker, as it represents more children being blessed with the Gospel message.