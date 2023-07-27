Richard L. Shoemaker, of Blairsville, a licensed Pennsylvania funeral director for 50 years, was honored for his dedicated professional service to families and his community by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association.
The award was presented by Bruce Parthemore, PFDA president, at a special recognition ceremony held at the 140th PFDA Convention & Expo in June.
Shoemaker is a graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and has owned the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc. for 50 years.
Shoemaker purchased the former Robinson-Lytle Funeral Home in Indiana in February of 2020. He is a 52-year member and past president of the Blairsville Rotary Club, Paul Harris Fellow award recipient, InFirst Bank Board of Directors member and a member of the United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville.
Richard and his wife, Willa, have been married for 53 years and have three children and nine grandchildren. They reside in Blairsville.
Organized in 1881, the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association is the largest state funeral directors’ association in the nation and a member of the National Funeral Directors Association. The Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association exists to inform and educate the funeral director, the public and the government about the value of funeral service and licensed funeral directors on a pre-need, at-need and post-need basis.
