Richard Shoemaker

Richard Shoemaker

 Submitted photo

Richard L. Shoemaker, of Blairsville, a licensed Pennsylvania funeral director for 50 years, was honored for his dedicated professional service to families and his community by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association.

The award was presented by Bruce Parthemore, PFDA president, at a special recognition ceremony held at the 140th PFDA Convention & Expo in June.