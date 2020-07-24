To whom it may concern —
SHOP LOCAL WEEK
Several events are taking place in downtown Indiana today and Saturday as part of Indiana County Shop Local Week, hosted by Downtown Indiana Inc.
Tonight, there will be live music at IRMC Park by Anthony Frazier, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m.
The music will continue on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., with Luke Weltz and Alyssa Hankey.
On Saturday, shop at participating merchants to earn Chamber Cash, sponsored by the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
There will be sidewalk and indoor sales at a number of merchants, as well as at the Jimmy Stewart Museum.
A scavenger hunt will begin at 2 p.m. Those who wish to participate should stop at IRMC Park for the set of tasks.
At Indiana Free Library, children of all ages can participate in the library’s “Chalk R Walk” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crafts will be available from noon to 4 at IRMC park as well.
To end the evening, a free community outdoor social distance dance party dubbed No Parking on the Dance Floor will be hosted by The Indiana Players.
The dance will be from 5 to 10 p.m. in the municipal parking lot at Eighth Street and Gompers Avenue, across from S&T Bank, and it will honor the legacy of musician Ken “Hiram” Holiday, who died on July 15, 2019.
Masks will be required and available on site, as well as hand sanitizer.
Music will be provided by Josh Williams, DJ Allsortz, DJ Poptone and DJ Barnwolf.
Kona Ice will be on hand with refreshments.
For more information, visit the Downtown Indiana Facebook page or www.downtownindiana.org.
MAKING MUSIC
Indiana County Prothonotary Randy Degenkolb, of Marion Center, needs your help in a national song contest, Pursuit 2020.
Degenkolb’s song “Stone of a Veteran’s Grave” needs your “likes” and “channel subscriptions” on YouTube, from Monday through Wednesday, at the following link: https://youtu.be/7UOZ- WPeHwE.
To be counted, the “likes” must be added in that timeframe and will be considered in order for the song to move on to the next level of the contest.
He first introduced his song on Memorial Day in 2019.
He recorded it at Too Loud Sound in Homer City, owned and operated by Ed Jones.
The CD or a downloadable version of his song is available on Amazon and other various online retailers.
CONDOLENCES
Our obituaries this week included Kay LeRoy Gorman, 77, of Homer City, who passed away July 17.
Kay was the husband of Indiana County Commissioner Robin Gorman, who survives.
He was retired from the Pennsylvania Electric Company, where he had worked as a mechanical engineer, according to his obituary. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam era and “had a special calling as a medic and a dental technician during his service to his country.”
Within the community, Kay was a member of the F&AM, the NRA, Sons of the American Revolution, Trout Unlimited and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
He is also survived by his two children and three grandchildren.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY
Mytrysak Family Tree Farm, at 1803 Fleming Road near Indiana, will celebrate its grand opening from 11 to 5 p.m. Saturday with a Christmas in July event.
There will be tractor rides, food trucks, wine and vendors, and the gift shop will be open.
The farm, at the former location of Fleming’s Tree Farm, is owned by Brandon, Stacey, Lilly and Elena Mytrysak. Kevin Burnosky is the field/garage supervisor, and Tiffany Wirick staffs the gift shop.
Throughout the holiday season, the farm will offer Christmas trees and the gift shop, tractor rides and other family activities.
Trees for Troops Day will be Dec. 5.
In the fall and spring seasons, the farm will also sell balled and burlap trees.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The Indiana County Humane Society will host a Book & Art Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday under tents in the parking lot at the 191 Airport Road, White Township.
Fill a tote with books, DVDs, VHS tapes and CDs for $5. Children’s movies are available. Artwork is priced at $2 to $3.
The Doggie Caf￩ will also be open, serving hot dogs and sauerkraut, haluski, baked goods and beverages.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
DDs Unique Boutique and Angadora Treasures along Route 422 in Elderton will offer a pop-up tent sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, showcasing both businesses’ selections outdoors. … Gas prices in the Indiana area this morning hovered around $2.49, compared with $2.41 statewide and $2.19 nationwide (pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, recalls the words of British author and politician John Lubbock (1834-1913) on these lazy July days: “Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass on a summer day listening to the murmur of water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is hardly a waste of time.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.