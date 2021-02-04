Area shoppers donated 2,681 pounds of non-perishable foods and household goods and contributed $630 cash to Indiana County Community Action Program food bank and the Chevy Chase Community Center kitchen on Saturday at Giant Eagle Supermarket, Ben Franklin Road South, White Township.
Organizers said the food collection exceeded by 500 pounds any of the amounts donated at Giant Eagle food drives since the start of the pandemic almost a year ago.
Members of Knights of Columbus Council No. 1481 and other friends of ICCAP and the Chevy Chase center greeted shoppers and accepted donations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., then sorted the products at the Knights of Columbus lodge hall.