Anyone able to endure harsh Siberian winters is likely to be unfazed by any type of hardship.
IUP doctoral student Alexandra Krasova, who hails from the Russian city of Omsk, is surely proof of that.
Krasova, 31, planned to pursue her Ph.D. at IUP after spending a year on campus as a Fulbright Scholar. But when a global pandemic hit, just returning to Indiana amounted to something of a Sisyphian struggle.
“First of all, because of the pandemic, all American embassies in Russia stopped issuing visas,” said Krasova, who ultimately hopes to teach English and Russian to multilingual students. “So I had to go to a third country to get my visa, which was Kazakhstan, the country where I was born. Normally people would just go by car — Omsk is very close to Kazakhstan. But because of the pandemic I had to fly to Moscow and then fly to Kazakhstan to get my visa.”
And then ride nine hours on a bus to get back home. Her circuitous journey required three days to complete.
But after jumping through more hoops than a circus acrobat, Krasova finally returned to IUP in August. Now she’s on a path to earning her doctorate — a path that was nearly blocked when a virus swept the planet.
KRASOVA GREW up in Omsk, a city of nearly 1.2 million where wintertime temperatures regularly plunge below 0 and the all-time record low is -49.9.
It was here, in this frigid oil and gas center in the vast Siberian region of Russia, that young Alexandra first dreamed of coming to the United States.
“In my childhood I had an English teacher, Nadezhda Stepanova,” Krasova said. “She is still my friend and inspiration. She changed my life. She had lived in Boston for five years, so she always told me stories about the U.S., about the culture. That’s why I chose to study foreign languages. I’ve always wanted to come to the U.S., and I wanted to be able to communicate with people.”
When Krasova arrived in August of 2019, those she encountered went out of their way to make her feel at home.
“The level of friendliness, of strangers, I guess that was my first unexpected surprise,” Krasova said. “People are so ready to help. Some people, you know, when you get lost, they offer to show you the way. Even when you don’t ask for help, sometimes people can see that you’re lost and they ask, ‘How can I help you?’ That was really impressive.”
Krasova received invaluable support from IUP faculty members, particularly Stuart Chandler, Matthew Vetter, Gloria Park and Dana Driscoll, and from what she calls “my American family,” retired IUP journalism professor Randy Jesick and his wife, physician Ann Jesick.
While tension certainly exists between the U.S. and Russia, Krasova found nothing but warm, welcoming smiles here.
“Some people assume that if countries don’t get along on a political level that people would also not get along,” she said. “But for me it was an opposite experience, I guess, because people don’t see me as a person from Russia. They see me as just an individual. They see my personality more than my nationality. And that’s what I appreciate.”
AFTER EARNING the equivalent of undergraduate and master’s degrees in a five-year program at Omsk State Pedagogical University, Krasova enrolled at François Rabelais University in Tours, France, and picked up another diploma in teaching French as a foreign language.
She returned to Russia for five years before setting her sights on the United States. Krasova applied for and was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship, then packed her bags and headed to Indiana. Not only did she take classes during her Fulbright year at IUP; Krasova also worked as a Russian language teaching assistant.
“She thrived as a student right away,” said Chandler, director of critical languages at IUP. “She’s smart, she’s super organized, she’s very dynamic. Alexandra was able to acclimate to the American classroom immediately. And she’s a very good teacher. I’ve sat in on her classes, and her student reports are always very good. The students love her. She’s pretty much been a success all the way around.”
After completing the program, Krasova went back to Russia with plans to return to IUP and continue her education. Then the virus began its inexorable spread around the planet, tossing said plans into a figurative shredder.
“So many of our international students had issues with travel restrictions and restrictions to student visas,” said Vetter, Krasova’s dissertation chair. “Sometimes they were stuck in their home country. When she started the Ph.D. program, she was studying online — we were doing all of our courses online. But it’s still quite challenging for international students considering the time differences. They might be taking courses in the middle of the night.”
Indeed, Omsk is 11 hours ahead of Pennsylvania. Krasova had to become a night owl just to get by.
THRILLED TO finally get a green light to return to IUP for in-person instruction, Krasova’s sense of relief dissolved when visa problems kept her in Russia, delaying her departure. The distance between Omsk and Indiana — more than 5,600 miles — seemed to grow with each passing day.
“I was really worried that if I didn’t get a visa I would need just to stop my program,” she said. “Which means I would not be able to get a Ph.D. degree.”
But even in her darker moments, Krasova did not despair.
“I guess I’m very optimistic,” she said. “I know that there is a way out of every situation. It was just that sometimes — I wouldn’t say that I was ready to quit. I was just really sad, I guess, about everything that was going on and that global situations were impacting me personally.”
Krasova vowed to keep fighting for her future. Never once did she consider hoisting a white flag of surrender.
“I mean, she showed some serious determination,” Chandler said. “What she did just to get back here is amazing.”
All the tumblers at last clicked into place in August. Krasova finally made her return journey, traveling from Omsk to Moscow to New York City to Pittsburgh and then on to Indiana.
Never did such an exhausting trip seem so exhilarating.
KRASOVA STAYED as busy as Santa on Christmas Eve during the fall semester. In addition to her studies, she taught Russian to a half-dozen IUP students, taught English online to students back in Russia and mentored several students from Japan through IUP’s American Language Institute.
And as if that weren’t enough to squeeze into a 24-hour day, Krasova was recently awarded a fellowship with the CCCC (Conference on College Composition and Communication) Wikipedia Initiative. She translates English Wikipedia entries into Russian and edits articles on subjects relating to her dissertation topic.
Krasova will embark on that particular phase of her Ph.D. journey next semester.
“My area of research is digital education for multilingual students,” she said. “I’m a multilingual student myself, so I would like to find ways to help students to overcome the challenges that I successfully overcame. It’s easier for me to understand what challenges these students might have because I have experienced it myself. And now, after the pandemic, it seems a lot of classes are online or in Zoom. I think that digital education would be a great topic to implement.”
Don’t doubt that she’ll succeed in her chosen field.
“She is very motivated to work towards her goals,” Vetter said. “She has very specific ambitions for her scholarship and I know that she will continue to work hard until she achieves her goals.”
One of which is to avoid the kind of climate she endured in Siberia.
“After graduation I would prefer to live in a warmer place,” Krasova said. “I’ve had enough cold weather in my life.”