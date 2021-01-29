Talk show telephone callers and social media keyboard warriors have kept alive the controversy over the Nov. 3 election. On the other hand, John Parker, of Indiana, quietly marched Thursday afternoon in light snow and 20-degree cold on downtown Indiana streets while dressed in Colonial-era American garb and carrying the Gadsden “Don’t Treat on Me” flag.
Parker’s march, he said, is in protest of changes made in 2020 to Pennsylvania’s election procedures in violation of state constitutional procedures
“I was disenfranchised,” Parker said. “And what does Biden do, as soon as he gets in, writing all these executive orders like a king? He wiped out my daughter’s scholarship; now she has to compete with trans-(gender) men. That’s just one thing. … I represent all people of Indiana and all United States citizens who are ticked off about it. And our state is the worst in violating its own constitution.”
Parker said he would continue his demonstration in defense of constitutional principles daily.