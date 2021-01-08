Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County), is opening constituent offices in Apollo and Latrobe for residents of the 55th Legislative District.
His Apollo office, at 112 N. Plaza near the St. Vincent de Paul store, is now open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The telephone number is (833) 431-0494.
His staff said an office will open soon at 901 Jefferson St. in Latrobe.
The 55th District includes Saltsburg in Indiana County, as well as areas in Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.