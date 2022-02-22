John Mayer views concerts almost on a spiritual level, calling them “a very innate act of celebration, human appreciation and group reveling.”
His goal on stage, where he will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, he explains, is to be able to stand in front of thousands of people “as if I am completely in the moment every moment.”
He is singing what he wants to sing based on the emotion of what that day feels like to him, he said.
“That’s what comes out of my mouth and guitar. That impacts people. They know anything can happen,” he said. “I enjoy getting on stage, being handed a guitar that is in tune, taking it off mute, knowing that the very moment I want to play a note I can play it. People are waiting on me and I’m waiting on me, and I have no idea what I’m going to play. That’s the biggest joy in life.”
In addition to fan favorites spanning his career, Mayer plans to showcase material from “Sob Rock,” the eighth studio album from the seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist, guitarist and producer. It includes his hit single “Last Train Home.”
This Bridgeport, Conn., native introduced himself on the quintuple-platinum “Room For Squares” album in 2001 and has earned three No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with the triple-platinum “Heavier Things” (2003), double-platinum “Battle Studies” (2009) and gold “Born and Raised” (2012).
In addition to selling more than 20 million albums worldwide and gathering billions of streams to date, his “Daughters” won the Grammys’ “Song of the Year.”
NOTHING TO CRY ABOUT
He produced “Sob Rock” with Don Was. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart and was also the No. 1 Rock Album, Vinyl Album, and Digital Album in the U.S. the week of release.
In another venture, Dead & Company was founded in 2015 with Mayer on lead guitar as well as vocals. Since its formation, the band has completed 10 tours, playing to nearly four million fans, and has become a record-breaking stadium act.
He is proud to introduce his nine-member touring band to his Pittsburgh audience.
“The combined years of experience between these extraordinary musicians, as well as their contributions to the art form, is really something special to see and hear all on one stage,” he said.
Mayer said rehearsals have been “more of a revelation than a recital.”
“I couldn’t be more excited to hit the road with them, and I hope you can come out and see us,” he said.
The enthusiastic crowd that came out at the artist’s last appearance in Pittsburgh in July of 2019 certainly was excited.
Mayer at times departed from traditional rock and pop approaches, leading his musicians through celebratory extended jazz-like and powerful blues jams, wailing guitars and voices. It was music at its best!
RELAXING EVENING
His charming, low-key humor made the audience feel at ease.
“Thank you for coming out on a Sunday night. We usually don’t do Sunday shows, but this is fun,” he told them in 2019. “Sundays often are for relaxing around the house in your sweatpants and doing the laundry. We are happy to be your sweatpants tonight.”
Mayer interacted warmly with his fans throughout the night.
He thanked them when they sang along with material, explaining that is when he knows his songs, even those that are not hits, are resonating with them.
Mayer said he prides himself in trying not to succumb to clichés.
“I’m not being trite. I’m not being a parody of myself and in finding a new kind of color to adopt for myself, it’s not this or that: it’s singer-songwriter, but it’s also blues guitar player, it’s also comedian,” he said.
It is about responding to the previous night and the night before that, he explained.
“I like giving people something they don’t want to miss the next time. It’s a show with little twists and turns and curves. It has me being silly and stupid and compassionate and completely deep.”
MUSICAL EVOLUTION
Mayer said his music goes through an evolution on stage, especially after he makes a record and plays the songs for a year.
“It will have changed but it allows me to grow,” the artist said.
He likens it to a computer “with a whole bunch of upgrade slots.”
“With a lot of these songs, the rim of the top of the cup is a lot higher than what I’ve done with the song on the record so that I can keep adding on stage,” he said. “I can play these songs on stage and look around in between some of my parts. I can breathe, I can think, I can ad-lib. It’s basically building in your own improv.”
Whether on stage or in the recording studio, Mayer has built a comfortable home for himself.
“You get in front of a microphone, you’ve got stuff to say,” he said. “It’s not because you want to put another song on the plastic that’s gonna come out in the store; you say it because you have to get it out, and you can’t get it out any other way.”
When he writes a song about a particular subject, he says he is not doing it because he needs to fulfill a requirement for someone but because he himself needs to.
“The question is, ‘Is what I love what other people love?’ Maybe someday that’s going to fall out of sync and then come back into sync again,” he theorized.
He is philosophical about the subject of artistic continuity.
“There’s nothing to reinvent, there’s no rethinking, no retooling, no updating,” he explained. “It’s just more; it’s just continued. People always want to see one record as the calling card, and anything that happens after that record is a giant leap or a transition or an experimental phase. No, it’s not. What if you knew nothing? What if it’s just the way it falls? You make a record and you’re not done, so you put another 10 songs out, and I’m not done with that, either.”
Mayer takes the approach that he has a lot of time to explore his creativity.
“I don’t need to be the hippest thing in my day,” he said. “Give me an inch, I’ll make the most of it. Give me another inch, I’ll make the most of that.”
He says he still has a lot to prove and hopefully a lot of time in which to prove it. “You don’t like this one? I’ll make another,” he theorized.
He knows how to stay focused.
“I don’t feel like I’ve got to squeeze from the bottom of the tube to get anything out,” he assured. “It’s just a trust in yourself that you don’t really have to worry too much. All I have to do is not lose my head, not lose who I am as a person and live my life.”
Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com.