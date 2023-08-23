Communities at Indian Haven had the most changes coming from Tuesday’s meeting of the Indiana County Salary Board.
April Elder was hired as a full-time dietary aide effective Aug. 28, replacing Takeal Clemons, at $13.25 per hour,
Communities at Indian Haven had the most changes coming from Tuesday's meeting of the Indiana County Salary Board.
April Elder was hired as a full-time dietary aide effective Aug. 28, replacing Takeal Clemons, at $13.25 per hour,
Three were hired as full-time housekeeping aides: Jessica Wierbowski effective today, replacing Phyllis Jones; Deanna Anderson effective Aug. 29, replacing Brandi McKendrick; and Donald Tripodi effective Aug. 30, replacing Amy Kough, all at $12.25 per hour.
Jessica Lytton was hired to fill a vacant position as a per diem dietary aide, at $15 per hour effective Aug. 9. Josiah Tallady was hired as a full-time dietary aide effective Aug. 28, replacing Lytton, at $15 per hour.
Elsewhere, Jamie Boyles was hired as a temporary interim Children and Youth Services administrator, effective July 31, at $2,500 per pay period.
In Domestic Relations Vickie Ross was promoted from full-time intake technician to full-time employment officer, effective Monday at $13.03 per hour, replacing Janet Ramsden, while Constance Sparks was promoted to replace Ross as a full-time intake technician at $11.37 per hour, also effective Monday.
Two full-time Indiana County Jail correctional officers, Jesse Martin and Bradley Payne, completed probation, Martin on July 26, Payne on Aug. 5, each at $19.53 per hour.
At the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, Nina Stanisha was named as a full-time Department Clerk V, replacing L. Raven Sanchez who was promoted, effective today at $13.87 per hour.
For the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Philip Burns and Andrew Hitchings each were hired as emergency workers as needed with Team 900, effective Aug. 8 at minimum wage.
In the courtroom of Indiana’s Magisterial District Judge, Caitlin Blystone was hired as a full-time MDJ Secretary II, replacing Rachel Grant effective Aug 9 at $11.91 per hour.
Separation acknowledgements Tuesday included Alexis Rieger, Jennifer Bost, Carrie Tantlinger, Phyllis Jones, Michael Boyd, Nathan Fabrizio, Amy Kough, Jane Ekeh, Virginia Clawson, Jessica Lytton, Brandi McKendrick and Jacintha Ignacimuthu.
The next salary board meeting will be on Sept. 12 at noon.
