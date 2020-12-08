Indiana University of Pennsylvania has been notified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health that six IUP students have tested positive for COVID-19 from Dec. 4 through 7.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is conducting contact tracing. Anyone who had close contact with these people will be notified and advised about the appropriate COVID-19 response protocol.
A total of 469 students who were confirmed positive for the coronavirus since Aug. 15 have recovered, which is defined as completing the Centers for Disease Control-recommended self-isolation of 10 days plus one without fever since the onset of symptoms.
All six of the students identified as COVID-19 positive during this period reside in off-campus housing in Indiana County and are self-isolating away from campus. All are following the required response protocol as recommended by the health care professionals who are treating them.
To protect the privacy of these individuals, the university is not releasing any further details regarding their identity.
Information on positive COVID-19 cases reported to the university will continue to be posted on the IUP website.
In light of the winter break, updates will continue this week as scheduled (today and Friday), and the final update for the fall semester will be Dec. 15.
Updates will resume for the spring semester on Jan. 19.