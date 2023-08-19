Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark handed down six sentences for driving under the influence Friday.
Two were returning to Clark’s courtroom after being sentenced in March for DUI.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark handed down six sentences for driving under the influence Friday.
Two were returning to Clark’s courtroom after being sentenced in March for DUI.
Donald W. Baker, 43, of Saltsburg, already was in the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands in Somerset for DUI involving a controlled substance that dated back to a state police traffic stop in Saltsburg in 2019.
On Friday, he was committed to an additional 10 days to seven years for a third-degree felony DUI count dating back to 2021. He also was assessed court costs and a fine.
Also in March, Nathan M. Valuchuck, now 46, of Homer City, was sentenced to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail. On Friday, for a first-degree misdemeanor count of DUI, Valuchuck was committed to the county jail for 90 days, effective on Aug. 25, followed by five years less 90 days on probation with the restrictive condition of serving 180 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Also sentenced for DUI Friday were:
• Kylie J. Dunmire, 40, of Brookville, who was given six months’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
• Lakeysha I. Redman, 25, of White Township, who was given five years’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving 150 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
• Rebecca M. Frederick, 46, of White Township, who was given six months’ probation.
• Louis G. Eleuteri, 66, of Murrysville, who was committed to Indiana County Jail for 10 days, paroled forthwith, and placed on five years less 10 days’ probation, with the restrictive condition of serving 120 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.