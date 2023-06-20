Five individuals and one family who played an important role in the economic growth of, and leadership in, Indiana County over the years will be inducted Thursday into the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame.
The bestowing of honors for the 2023 class of inductees will be at the Indiana County Club. Registration and cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting at 6:30 p.m.; however, the event is sold out.
Inductees into the 2023 class are Roseann Lubold of Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet; the Brody Family of Brody’s Department Store; Robert Marcus of McGregor Motor Co./Marcus and Mack; Mike Donnelly, of The Indiana Gazette/Indiana Printing and Publishing; Todd Brice of S&T Bank; and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Rodney Ruddock (retired).
“For the 2023 class, we followed the same process as the past few years,” Dave Reed said during ICCC’s 110th Annual Meeting and Holiday Celebration last December. “The Hall of Fame Committee voted and stack ranked all of the nominees into two categories — living and deceased. (The individuals chosen) are those who ranked the highest in no particular order and will therefore represent the eighth class.”
Lubold and the Brody Family were selected in the “deceased” category.
ROSEANN LUBOLD
As a daughter of Tony and Emma Novosel Ricupero, Lubold learned early in life the high standards set by her father as owner of The Rustic Lodge banquet and event facility in White Township. Roseann studied food service at Carnegie Tech and developed a disciplined work ethic while helping where and when needed at Rustic Lodge — and for a time preparing food for events at the residence of the president of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Lubold enjoyed two other great passions of her life — devotion to her family and dedication to her community.
It was at age 55 that Lubold launched Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet next door to Rustic Lodge on Oakland Avenue. At an age when many other people would be considering retirement, Roseann aimed to fill what she saw as a special need in Indiana — a restaurant specializing in convenient and high-quality meals for seniors, single parents and working mothers with little time to make their own meals.
She dedicated her philanthropic efforts over the years to Alice Paul House, Chevy Chase Community Center, The Salvation Army and the IRMC Women’s Imaging Center.
Roseann Lubold and her children also endowed a scholarship fund at IUP for culinary arts students in memory of her parents, the Tony and Emma Ricupero-Rustic Lodge Scholarship, and took that dedication to heart by regularly offering internships and employment opportunities for culinary grads.
THE BRODY FAMILY
The founders of Indiana’s Jewish synagogue and ardent supporters of Indiana’s longest standing community organizations, they were the first of the Jewish business owners in downtown Indiana to embrace the common local tradition of naming their store after its owners — Brody’s Department Store.
Although a small group of people statistically in relation to the rest of Indiana, the Brodys were a major presence on Philadelphia Street. Jewish merchants had such a presence that during the Jewish High Holidays, the town virtually shut down.
Their history and reputation, and the remaining memories of the Golden Age of the downtown retail district, have left “Brody’s Corner” an icon of Indiana County history.
ROBERT MARCUS
Marcus enjoyed careers as a premier personal injury attorney of the region, a leading Indiana area auto dealer, a devoted local historic preservationist and stalwart for the economic advancement of our community.
also focused on real estate development and job creation.
As a partner in the Marcus family-owned Demro Real Estate company, he purchased the North Fourth Street Plaza in 1978 and built the home for the first Rite-Aid Drug Store in Indiana.
From 2007 to 2014, Marcus served on the three-member Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. During his tenure, the agency’s annual revenue grew from $1.5 billion to $2.2 billion.
As a board member and chairman of Apangea Learning, a locally-formed online mathematics curriculum and education company, Marcus oversaw its growth from $3 million a year to $35 million in annual revenue.
In 1999, Marcus partnered with IUP, National Bank of the Commonwealth and researchers Donna Cashdollar, Sonya Barclay and Irwin Marcus to curate a historical retrospective, The Jewish Business Community of Downtown Indiana, a celebration of what Marcus called “the Golden Age of Jewish merchants” in the community.
MICHAEL DONNELLY
Donnelly has enjoyed a career spanning 35 years as administrator of the Indiana Gazette and 40 years of management at Gazette Printers and Indiana Printing & Publishing.
Donnelly graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School and University of Notre Dame, worked at Johnson & Johnson in southern California, and returned in 1984 to Indiana to join his parents Joe and Lucy Donnelly at The Indiana Gazette.
He advanced a year later to serve as chief operating officer of the parent company, Indiana Printing & Publishing and oversaw its growth from 65 to 250 employees by 2000. Under Donnelly’s leadership, The Indiana Gazette annually was honored by its statewide professional organization, the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association and later Pa. NewsMedia Association, for writing, photography, design and advertising, and it was named the Newspaper of the Year.
Donnelly is remembered for leading Indiana County’s economic development team in the 1993 rescue of the Season-All window and door-making plant. Under his leadership, Gorrell Enterprises obtained needed financing to revive the company and its 400-person workforce for 20 more years.
TODD BRICE
A native of Plumville, Brice graduated from Grove City College in 1984 and joined S&T Bank. He later earned a business certificate from Graduate School of Banking at University of Wisconsin. During a 36-year career, Brice served as senior vice president of commercial lending, president and chief operating officer from 2004 to 2008, president and CEO from 2008 to 2019 and CEO until his retirement in 2021.
Brice was instrumental in developing and implementing business growth strategies and fostering beneficial partnerships during his oversight of S&T to become a $9.4 billion financial holding company.
S&T Bank enjoyed dramatic growth during Brice’s years of leadership. The company expanded its reach and service into five distinct new markets — central Pennsylvania, southeastern Pennsylvania, central Ohio, northeastern Ohio and western New York – through its acquisitions of five banking companies, which enabled S&T to expand its banking presence in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region.
ROD RUDDOCK
Ruudock is a retired major general of the United States Army, a former principal of Indiana Area Senior High School and a four-term member of the Indiana County board of commissioners.
Rod Ruddock was celebrated as a student, teacher and administrator of the Indiana Area School District, first with a storied career as a student athlete – a member of the Class of 1961 – then for 35 years on the staff including a decade as a teacher, about 15 years as junior high principal and 10 years as senior high principal. He retired from education in 2003.
At Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Ruddock earned a bachelor’s degree in math and safety education in 1965, and a master’s in counselor education. He pitched two no-hitters and earned honorable mention All-American honors as a baseball player, and has remained one of IUP’s most visible graduates.
But it also was at IUP where Ruddock enrolled in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, was commissioned a second lieutenant and entered active duty in 1965.
He later graduated from the Army War College in Carlisle and earned many military honors, including the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit and Vietnam Campaign and Service medals.
Ruddock was promoted through the ranks to major general during his time in the Army Reserve and retired in 2002 after 37 years of service.
Ruddock’s most lasting impact on the area followed his education and military years as a member of the Indiana County board of commissioners. Elected first in 2003 and re-elected in 2207, 2011 and 2015, Ruddock served as chairman for most of his 16 years on the board.
During the enhancement of the public safety radio system, Ruddock assured the integration of tower sites for expanded broadband internet service for the purposes of business attraction and bringing vital communication improvements to rural communities.
The county broadened its service to veterans with the construction and location of the Veterans Outreach Treatment Center in Indiana County. His efforts included developing a Veterans Community Garden Homeless Shelter, and instituting a monthly Veterans Community Providers Group.
Ruddock’s boards forged stronger partnerships with regional economic organizations, which gave Indiana County greater standing in relations with state and federal levels of government; initiated investment borrowing for Indiana County through local banks; facilitated a community plan of land acquisition for the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, and a new, larger capacity jail in White Township; and negotiated and facilitated the expansion and location of the Westmoreland County Community College and Indiana County Conservation District to the campus of the Indiana County Technology Center.
The chamber formed the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame nearly a decade ago as a way to recognize and remember business and community leaders, past and present, who have made significant contributions in shaping the county and nation.
