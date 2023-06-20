Five individuals and one family who played an important role in the economic growth of, and leadership in, Indiana County over the years will be inducted Thursday into the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame.

The bestowing of honors for the 2023 class of inductees will be at the Indiana County Club. Registration and cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting at 6:30 p.m.; however, the event is sold out.