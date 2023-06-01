The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists that starting at 9 a.m. today, a superload being transported from Allegheny County is expected travel through portions of Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion and Butler counties on its journey to Columbiana, Ohio.
The superload is 136 feet long and weighs 150 tons, said PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs.
The load will travel on State Route 22 East to State Route 119 North in Indiana County; State Route 436 North to State Route 36 North to State Route 322 West to Interstate 80 West in Jefferson County; and continue on Interstate 80 through Clarion, Butler, Venango and Mercer counties.
The superload will move as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes, which will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays. Southern Pines Trucking Inc. of Aliquippa will transport the load.
Gibbs said drivers should remain alert for this operation, which will travel approximately 25 to 30 miles per hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.