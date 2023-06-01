penndot-logo.jpg
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists that starting at 9 a.m. today, a superload being transported from Allegheny County is expected travel through portions of Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion and Butler counties on its journey to Columbiana, Ohio.

The superload is 136 feet long and weighs 150 tons, said PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs.