The Thelma C. Smith Fund will award scholarship money this year to those pursuing a course of study in the field of nursing.
Those eligible are residents of Blairsville Borough or Burrell Township, or their children, who are or will be enrolled in college, graduate and professional education programs.
High school graduates are eligible to apply as are those who graduated earlier and now are attending academic courses in the field of nursing.
The fund was established under the will of the late Thelma Smith, a longtime resident of Burrell Township.
Applications are available by writing to the Thelma C. Smith Fund, in care of Attorney William T. Shulick, 80 S. Stewart St., Blairsville, PA 15717
Those with questions may phone Shulick’s office at (724) 459-8550.
The application deadline is April 13.